Needham & Company LLC Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Trading Up 4.2 %

ATRC opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

