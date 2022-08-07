Neo Hits Market Cap of $800.90 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00049366 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $800.90 million and $41.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.