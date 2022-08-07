Neo Hits Market Cap of $800.90 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00049366 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $800.90 million and $41.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
