Nerva Reaches Market Cap of $157,623.46 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Nerva has a total market cap of $157,623.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nerva has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nerva Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.