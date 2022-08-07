New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 391,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,262. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

