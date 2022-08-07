New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

New Relic Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

