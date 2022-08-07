New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $67.53. 1,253,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,069. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 514.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

