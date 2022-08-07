New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

New Relic Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,069. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

