Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,454 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

