NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 7,754.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,768.57 ($95.19).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($89.20) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($98.03) to GBX 8,100 ($99.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday.

NEXT Stock Performance

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,444 ($78.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.11. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($68.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($103.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,305.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,428.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

NEXT Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.94) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($83,930.89).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

