NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

