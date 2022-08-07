Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE NOAH opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Noah has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Noah by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Noah by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

