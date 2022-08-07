Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 24th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.70. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

