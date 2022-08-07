Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 196,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

