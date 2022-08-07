Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

