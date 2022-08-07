Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 520,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $939,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

