Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 520,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

