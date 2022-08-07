Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

About Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.