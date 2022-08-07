Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.
NUVB stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
NUVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
