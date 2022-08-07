Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.20 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $125.18 million and $11.74 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

