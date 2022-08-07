OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

OGE stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 88.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

