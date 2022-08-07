Oikos Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $420,473.10 and $3,359.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

