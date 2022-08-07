OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 154,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,967. The company has a market cap of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 42.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

ONEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $40.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.