Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

