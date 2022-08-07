Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $947,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

