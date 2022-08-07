Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

