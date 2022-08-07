Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

