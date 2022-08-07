Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

