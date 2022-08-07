Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.