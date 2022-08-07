Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

