Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPEM stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

