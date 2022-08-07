Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.