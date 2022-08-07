Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for about 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 465.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of FOCT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

