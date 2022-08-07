Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

