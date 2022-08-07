Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

