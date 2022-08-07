Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

