Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Opacity has a market cap of $3.81 million and $13,080.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

