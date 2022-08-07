Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.