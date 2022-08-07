Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.