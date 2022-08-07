Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Open Lending Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
