Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.