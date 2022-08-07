OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 37 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,347.72. 75,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,911. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,309.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

