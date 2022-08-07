OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 420,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,941. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

