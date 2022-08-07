OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.88 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 4,061,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

