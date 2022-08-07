OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after buying an additional 242,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.72. 5,975,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,272. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

