OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 651 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Swiss National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.70. 214,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

