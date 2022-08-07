OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $304,786.26 and $74,342.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00653662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014263 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

