OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $304,786.26 and $74,342.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00653662 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014263 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
