ORAO Network (ORAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,248.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $153,780.67 and approximately $14,248.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00620346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013986 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
