Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OESX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,652,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.