OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSBGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.40 ($8.97).

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 790 ($9.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 529.55 ($6.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 696.78. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.15.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

