Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

