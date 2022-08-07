Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Overstock.com Trading Up 1.9 %

OSTK stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

