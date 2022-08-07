Oxen Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $347,008.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.27 or 0.07356096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00164037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00724630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00612763 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005739 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,393,619 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.